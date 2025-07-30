Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hailey Harms 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy W. Beaven, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Randi Jeung, strategic communications director, Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO), State of Hawaii, conduct a podcast interview at the MACRO in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 18, 2025. The podcast interview was conducted to highlight the upcoming 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show and explore the role and presence of the United States Marine Corps in Hawaii, offering insight into their mission, daily operations, community impact, and evolving responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific region. The podcast will air on the MACRO website on Aug. 4, 2025. The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show will take place Aug. 9-10, 2025, with a military appreciation day on Aug. 8, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by 1st Lt. Hailey L. Harms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 19:39
    Photo ID: 9231144
    VIRIN: 250718-M-OP237-1013
    Resolution: 3820x2548
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Hailey Harms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview
    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview
    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview
    MCBH Commanding Officer Conducts MACRO Podcast Interview

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    MACRO
    interview
    USMC
    commanding officer
    podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download