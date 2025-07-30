Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ultimate Caduceus [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ultimate Caduceus

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah    

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    Reach 32 Air Medical Services team registered nurse Kris Tate inserts an orogastric tube on simulated military patient while flying over Northern California during exercise Ultimate Caduceus, July 28, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus assesses USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale in a field training environment and designed to examine patient movement functionality across the DoD and with industry and interagency partners. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 9230850
    VIRIN: 250728-N-ZA692-1176
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ultimate Caduceus [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ultimate Caduceus
    Ultimate Caduceus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ultimate Caduceus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download