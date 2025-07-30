Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reach 32 Air Medical Services team registered nurse Kris Tate inserts an orogastric tube on simulated military patient while flying over Northern California during exercise Ultimate Caduceus, July 28, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus assesses USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale in a field training environment and designed to examine patient movement functionality across the DoD and with industry and interagency partners. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)