A Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) small boat crew transits toward Cap-Haïtien off coastal Haiti, June 12, 2025. The crew of Vigorous delivered critical boat supplies to the Haitian Coast Guard on behalf of the U.S. Department of State during the cutter's 51-day counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcel Ramos)