Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) crew members conduct a towing exercise evolution with Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) off coastal Haiti, June 12, 2025. The crew of Vigorous was deployed to conduct a 51-day counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcel Ramos)