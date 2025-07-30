Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event [Image 16 of 23]

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service is shown July 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office, featured opening words by several Fort McCoy leaders as well as a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for all in attendance. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9230634
    VIRIN: 250725-A-OK556-6669
    Resolution: 5753x3835
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event

    IMCOM
    Army Community Service
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    Wisconsin
    ACS 60th birthday celebration

