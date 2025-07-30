Photo Essay: Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service is shown July...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service is shown July 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office, featured opening words by several Fort McCoy leaders as well as a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for all in attendance. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service are shown July 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office, featured opening words by several Fort McCoy leaders as well as a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for all in attendance.



