    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet visits Limón, Costa Rica during CP25 [Image 11 of 11]

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet visits Limón, Costa Rica during CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” and Costa Rican citizens pose for a photo after a performance at Colegio de Limón Diurno high school in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9230486
    VIRIN: 250730-N-BP862-1221
    Resolution: 3534x2352
    Size: 445.94 KB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet visits Limón, Costa Rica during CP25 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

