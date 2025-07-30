Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet visits Limón, Costa Rica during CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, engages with Costa Rican citizens at Colegio de Limón Diurno high school in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)