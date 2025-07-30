Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command, speaks during the change of command ceremony at MDMC’s Production Plant Albany on Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, July 31. Spangenberg relinquished command to Col. Nicolas J. Lozar during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9230441
|VIRIN:
|250731-M-BF135-1165
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
This work, Marine Depot Maintenance Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.