Marine Depot Maintenance Command holds change of command ceremony

Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg, right, outgoing commander of Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC), passes the unit colors to Col. Nicolas J. Lozar, left, during a change of command ceremony at MDMC’s Production Plant Albany on Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, July 31. Master Sgt. Travis Aaron Thomas, MDMC’s senior enlisted advisor, salutes as the colors are passed.