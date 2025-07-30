Anniston Army Depot completed its first full locomotive overhaul June 23, returning Locomotive Serial 1400 to service after a multi-year project. The overhaul, a collaborative effort across the depot, adds roughly 50 years to the locomotive’s lifespan.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9230429
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-SH487-1010
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|651.99 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANAD completes first overhaul [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.