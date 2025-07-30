ANAD completes first locomotive overhaul

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anniston Army Depot completed its first full locomotive overhaul June 23, returning Locomotive Serial 1400 to service after a multi-year project. The overhaul, a collaborative effort across the depot, adds roughly 50 years to the locomotive’s lifespan.

