CP25 Admiral Medsite Tour

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nancy Torres, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), give a ship tour to Costa Rican media aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)