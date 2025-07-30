Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Admiral Medsite Tour

    CP25 Admiral Medsite Tour

    LIMÓN, COSTA RICA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Hospitalman Odin Rascon, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), speaks with Costa Rican media aboard Comfort in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

