250730-N-VW973-1036 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 30, 2025) Cmdr. Ean Hobbs, a Navy Board of Inspection and Survey Inspector, conducts an inspection on MK-1 life preservers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Sticklen)