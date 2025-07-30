250730-N-VW973-1036 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 30, 2025) Cmdr. Ean Hobbs, a Navy Board of Inspection and Survey Inspector, conducts an inspection on MK-1 life preservers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Sticklen)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9230157
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-VW973-1036
|Resolution:
|4805x3386
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
