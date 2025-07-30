Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 6]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Sticklen 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250730-N-VW973-1015 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 30, 2025) Aviation Boatswainsmate (Handling) 1st Class performs inspections on MK-1 life preservers aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting a Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Sticklen)

