Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment prepare for a unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flight on Fort Hood, Texas, July 28, 2025. F/Co. ensures proficiency when preparing these aircrafts to ensure every flight meets mission intent and provides successful support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 9229957
    VIRIN: 250728-A-UN317-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 431.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download