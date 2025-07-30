1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment prepare for a unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flight on Fort Hood, Texas, July 28, 2025. F/Co. ensures proficiency when preparing these aircrafts to ensure every flight meets mission intent and provides successful support. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)