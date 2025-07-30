Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony Goes to Cleveland [Image 5 of 7]

    Buffalo District 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony Goes to Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District extended the annual awards ceremony recognitions by meeting teammates who could not attend the initial ceremony where they were, Cleveland, Ohio, July 30, 2025.
    Lt. Col. Burnham, district commander, handed out the awards to the well deserving and distinguished teammates for their hard work throughout fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9229553
    VIRIN: 250730-A-VR700-1011
    Resolution: 3168x3168
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Annual
    Awards Ceremony
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Recognition
    Corps of Engineers

