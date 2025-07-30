Buffalo District 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony Goes to Cleveland

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District extended the annual awards ceremony recognitions by meeting teammates who could not attend the initial ceremony where they were, Cleveland, Ohio, July 30, 2025.
Lt. Col. Burnham, district commander, handed out the awards to the well deserving and distinguished teammates for their hard work throughout fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
