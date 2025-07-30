U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charles Curtis, a metals technology specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, metal inert gas welds a rocket storage rack in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. U.S. Air Forces Central is expanding its defensive capabilities in the region; by creating more storage space, it is allowing for more rockets to be assembled and on standby to be loaded onto jets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9229447
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-RN612-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Metals Tech builds rocket racks in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.