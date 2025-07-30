Metals Tech builds rocket racks in USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charles Curtis, a metals technology specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, metal inert gas welds a rocket storage rack in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. U.S. Air Forces Central is expanding its defensive capabilities in the region; by creating more storage space, it is allowing for more rockets to be assembled and on standby to be loaded onto jets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)