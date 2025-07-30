Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals Tech builds rocket racks in USCENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 3]

    Metals Tech builds rocket racks in USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charles Curtis, a metals technology specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, metal inert gas welds a rocket storage rack in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 18, 2025. U.S. Air Forces Central is expanding its defensive capabilities in the region; by creating more storage space, it is allowing for more rockets to be assembled and on standby to be loaded onto jets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 07:43
    Photo ID: 9229449
    VIRIN: 250718-F-RN612-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
