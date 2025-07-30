LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) A member of the Costa Rican Guardacostas receives automated external defibrillator (AED) training during a “Stop the Bleed” course in Limòn, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
