    CP25 "Stop the Bleed" in Costa Rica [Image 2 of 7]

    CP25 &quot;Stop the Bleed&quot; in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Costa Rican Guardacostas and citizens take a photo during a “Stop the Bleed” course in Limòn, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    VIRIN: 250729-N-BP862-1093
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

