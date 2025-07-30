Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 31, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces participate in an active shooter drill as part of the Citadel Pacific 2025 exercise onboard the base. Citadel Pacific is a Navy anti-terrorism force protection exercise being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of Fleet and installation security programs. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)