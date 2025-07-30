Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 31, 2025) - A sailor assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces climbs a ditch during an active shooter drill as part of the Citadel Pacific 2025 exercise onboard the base. Citadel Pacific is a Navy anti-terrorism force protection exercise being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of Fleet and installation security programs. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 02:00
    Photo ID: 9229191
    VIRIN: 250731-N-OG286-1042
    Resolution: 5381x4305
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill
    Citadel Pacific 2025 Active Shooter Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atsugi, citadel pacific, Exercise, Japan, NAF Atsugi, Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download