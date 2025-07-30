Mayor's Reception during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE (July 30, 2025) – Senior U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy leadership pose for a photo after a Seafair Royalty knighting ceremony at City Hall during Seattle Fleet Week, June 30, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)