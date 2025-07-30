Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines [Image 3 of 9]

    MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Khalil Brown 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing takes off to aid in urgent lifesaving support relief in the Philippines from Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, June 29, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps caption by Sgt. Khalil Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:32
    Photo ID: 9229033
    VIRIN: 250730-M-HL403-1032
    Resolution: 4833x3222
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    This work, MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Khalil Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HADR
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    Clark Air Base
    353 SOW
    Philippines

