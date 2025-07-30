MRF-D assists with urgent lifesaving support to the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing takes off to aid in urgent lifesaving support relief in the Philippines from Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, June 29, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines with the MRF-D 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force are working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide urgent lifesaving support to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps caption by Sgt. Khalil Brown)