LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 30, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25) multination musicians perform at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology during PP-25 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 30, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9228711
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-OJ012-1955
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|LAE, PG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Band Members from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Perform at the University of Technology in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.