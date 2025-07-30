Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band Members from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Perform at the University of Technology in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    Band Members from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Perform at the University of Technology in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 30, 2025) Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force musicians perform at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 30, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    This work, Band Members from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Perform at the University of Technology in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

