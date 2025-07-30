Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s Relocate to Osan as Super Squadron test Prepares to enter Phase II [Image 3 of 3]

    F-16s Relocate to Osan as Super Squadron test Prepares to enter Phase II

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2025, as part of a temporary relocation under the Super Squadron initiative. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 20:27
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    readiness
    Republic of Korea (ROK)
    super squadron
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    Osan Air Base
    F-16

