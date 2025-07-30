A U.S. Air Force F-16 arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2025, as part of a temporary relocation under the Super Squadron initiative. The aircraft are part of a larger force posture shift designed to enhance readiness and sortie generation capabilities for the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
F-16s Relocate to Osan as Super Squadron test Prepares to enter Phase II
