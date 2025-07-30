F-16s Relocate to Osan as Super Squadron test Prepares to enter Phase II

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Starting July 28, 2025, the first F-16 Fighting Falcons relocated from Kunsan Air Base to Osan Air Base, marking a major step in preparation for the continuation of the U.S. Air Force’s Super Squadron Test. These F-16s are the first of many being temporarily re-assigned to Osan for Phase II of the test, the temporary transfer supporting Seventh Air Force’s efforts to maximize capabilities and increase combat effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula.



미 공군 오산기지, 대한민국 – 2025년 7월 28일부터 첫 번째 F-16 파이팅 팰컨이 군산 공군기지에서 오산 공군기지로 이전했습니다. 이는 미 공군 수퍼 비행대대 시험을 위한 준비에 중요한 단계입니다. 이 F-16들은 2단계 시험을 위해 오산 기지로 임시 재배치되는 여러 대의 F-16 중 첫 번째입니다. 이 임시 이전은 한반도에서 미 7공군의 역량을 극대화하고 전투 효율성을 향상시키는 노력을 지원하기 위한 것입니다.



“Osan is receiving additional F-16s as part of the Air Force’s Super Squadron Test Part II initiative, which is a force-optimization test designed to see if a larger, consolidated squadron can generate more combat power and operate more efficiently,” said Capt. Bryce Hughes, 51st Maintenance Group Officer and Sortie Generation Flight commander.



51 정비전대 쏘티 생성 편대장 브라이스 휴즈 대위는 "오산은 미 공군의 수퍼 비행대대 시험 2단계 계획의 일환으로 더 많은 F-16을 받고 있습니다. 이 계획은 통합 비행대대가 더 많은 전투력을 생성하고 더 효율적으로 운영할 수 있는지 확인하기 위한 전력 최적화 시험입니다."라고 말했습니다.



Over the next several months, approximately 31 F-16s and 1,000 Airmen will be re-assigned from Kunsan AB to Osan AB in time for the start of Phase II, beginning in October 2025. To complement these efforts, maintainers already assigned to Osan are also integrating with the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron to learn how to maintain the F-16s and help maximize combat airpower generation.



향후 몇 달 동안 약 31대의 F-16 전투기와 1,000명의 공군 장병들이 2025년 10월부터 시작되는 2단계 시험에 맞춰 군산 공군기지에서 오산 공군기지로 재배치될 예정입니다. 이러한 노력을 보완하기 위해 오산에 이미 배치된 정비관들도 제36 항공정비대대와 통합되어 F-16 정비 및 전투 항공력 생성의 극대화 방법을 배우고 있습니다.



“It’s truly impressive how our Airmen have been able to adjust,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Thomas, 51st Maintenance Group Sortie Generation Flight chief. “I hear a lot about concepts like Multi-Capable Airmen or Mission Ready Airmen, but our Airmen are truly making the concept a reality.”



제51정비전대 쏘티 생성 대대 선임 부사관 제이슨 토마스 상사는 "우리 공군 장병들이 얼마나 잘 적응해 왔는지 정말 인상적입니다."라고 말했습니다. "다중 능력 공군장병 또는 임무준비완료 공군 장병과 같은 개념에 대해 많이 들었지만, 우리 공군 장병들은 그 개념을 진정 현실로 만들고 있습니다."



Phase I of the test began in October 2024, bringing nine F-16s and 150 Airmen to the 36th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron at Osan. Phase II of the test is expected to continue through October 2026, capitalizing on data from the first phase and assessing focus areas like maintenance, manpower, and logistics requirements at a larger scale.



1단계 시험은 2024년 10월에 시작되어 F-16 전투기 9대와 공군 장병 150명이 오산 기지의 제36전투비행대대와 항공정비대대에 배치되었습니다. 2단계 시험은 2026년 10월까지 진행될 예정이며, 1단계 시험에서 얻은 데이터를 활용하여 정비, 인력, 군수 요구 사항 등 주요 분야를 더 큰 규모로 평가할 예정입니다.



Throughout the test, the 51st Fighter Wing will continue to maintain Osan’s “Fight Tonight” defensive posture, while working to capitalize on opportunities to increase combat readiness and expand bilateral training with the Republic of Korea Air Force.



제51전투비행단은 테스트 기간 동안 오산 기지의 "Fight Tonight" 방어 태세를 유지하는 동시에, 전투 준비 태세를 강화하고 대한민국 공군과의 연합 훈련을 확대할 기회를 최대한 활용하기 위해 노력할 것입니다.



“We’re working hand-in-hand with the Wolfpack to ensure a smooth transition of both personnel and equipment in preparation for Phase II,” said Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “The 51st Fighter Wing is leading the charge on the Super Squadron test. I’m proud of what the Mustangs have accomplished already, and I look forward to testing the limits of what we can do over the next year.”



제51전투비행단장 라이언 레이 대령은 "2단계를 준비하면서 인력과 장비의 원활한 이전을 위해 미 공군 8전투비행단 울프팩과 긴밀히 협력하고 있습니다."라고 말했습니다. "제51전투비행단은 수퍼비행대대 시험을 주도하고 있고 51전투비행단 머스탱이 이미 달성한 성과에 자부심을 느끼며, 앞으로 한 해 동안 우리가 할 수 있는 일의 한계를 시험해 볼 수 있기를 기대합니다."

