CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion performs preflight checks on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 30, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)