    CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion performs preflight checks on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 30, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    60th AMW
    USTRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    Army
    CH-47
    UC25

