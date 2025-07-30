Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients [Image 2 of 2]

    Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Dr. Rachel Wentz, Medical Simulation Principal Investigator, Vcom3D from Orlando, Fla. led a group of Soldiers, of the 18th Field Hospital, through simulation rotations involving MATTI (Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer), a modular whole-body female manikin and medical simulator with interchangeable configurations and built in mixed reality technology at Regional Training Site – Medical, Fort Gordon, Ga, on July 18, 2025. The experimentation was part of a larger effort to deliver access to the best medical equipment to all medical providers internal and external to the Army Reserve Medical Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters)

