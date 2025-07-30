Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients

Dr. Rachel Wentz, Medical Simulation Principal Investigator, Vcom3D from Orlando, Fla. led a group of Soldiers, of the 18th Field Hospital, through simulation rotations involving MATTI (Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer), a modular whole-body female manikin and medical simulator with interchangeable configurations and built in mixed reality technology at Regional Training Site – Medical, Fort Gordon, Ga, on July 18, 2025. The experimentation was part of a larger effort to deliver access to the best medical equipment to all medical providers internal and external to the Army Reserve Medical Command. (U.S. Army Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9228010
|VIRIN:
|250718-D-UG811-3051
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
