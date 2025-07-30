Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 18th Field Hospital, Fort Story, Va., participated in casualty care training with MATTI (Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer), a modular whole-body female manikin and medical simulator with interchangeable configurations and built in mixed reality technology at Regional Training Site – Medical, Fort Gordon, Ga, on July 18, 2025. The training included augmented reality capabilities which also provided the ability to record the entire scenario for an immediate after-action report to review areas that can be improved. (U.S. Army Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters)