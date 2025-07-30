Soldiers from the 18th Field Hospital, Fort Story, Va., participated in casualty care training with MATTI (Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer), a modular whole-body female manikin and medical simulator with interchangeable configurations and built in mixed reality technology at Regional Training Site – Medical, Fort Gordon, Ga, on July 18, 2025. The training included augmented reality capabilities which also provided the ability to record the entire scenario for an immediate after-action report to review areas that can be improved. (U.S. Army Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9228006
|VIRIN:
|250718-D-UG811-3050
|Resolution:
|3930x2620
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients [Image 2 of 2], by Lesli Ellis-Wouters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.