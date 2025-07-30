Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients [Image 1 of 2]

    Training for Casualty and Critical Care on Female Patients

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Soldiers from the 18th Field Hospital, Fort Story, Va., participated in casualty care training with MATTI (Multiple Amputation Trauma Trainer), a modular whole-body female manikin and medical simulator with interchangeable configurations and built in mixed reality technology at Regional Training Site – Medical, Fort Gordon, Ga, on July 18, 2025. The training included augmented reality capabilities which also provided the ability to record the entire scenario for an immediate after-action report to review areas that can be improved. (U.S. Army Photo by Lesli Ellis-Wouters)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:24
    Photo ID: 9228006
    VIRIN: 250718-D-UG811-3050
    Resolution: 3930x2620
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    medical, female manikin, MATTI, multiple amputation trauma trainer

