Major General D. Scott "Bull" Durham, Commander of 4th Air Force, is honored by members of his staff and the greater Numbered Air Force following the completion of his fini flight at March Air Reserve Base, California, on July 29, 2025. Accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, MG Durham received a traditional send-off—complete with water, champagne, and words of deep appreciation—as he concludes this chapter of distinguished service and transitions to new endeavors. (Phot by Darla Graham)