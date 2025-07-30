Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General D. Scott "Bull" Durham Fini Flight [Image 17 of 22]

    Major General D. Scott &quot;Bull&quot; Durham Fini Flight

    MARCH JOINT AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Stanley Thompson 

    4th Air Force

    Major General D. Scott "Bull" Durham, Commander of 4th Air Force, is honored by members of his staff and the greater Numbered Air Force following the completion of his fini flight at March Air Reserve Base, California, on July 29, 2025. Accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, MG Durham received a traditional send-off—complete with water, champagne, and words of deep appreciation—as he concludes this chapter of distinguished service and transitions to new endeavors. (Phot by Darla Graham)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9227997
    VIRIN: 250729-F-EB503-1048
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 485.61 KB
    Location: MARCH JOINT AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General D. Scott "Bull" Durham Fini Flight [Image 22 of 22], by Stanley Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

