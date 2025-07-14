Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute their "double inspection" sequence as a part of a public performance in Chicago, July 11, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 9227455
    VIRIN: 250711-M-GH831-1009
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.02 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Maxwell Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display
    Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines 250
    Chicago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download