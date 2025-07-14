Marines 250 Chicago: Static Display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Band Quantico performs at a static display at the Magnificent Mile during Marine Week Chicago July 11, 2025. During Marine Week Chicago, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maxwell Cook)