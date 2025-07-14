Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    809th MRBC loaf retrieval procedures [Image 2 of 13]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany launch an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during loaf retrieval training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2025. The purpose of the training was to increase platoon proficiency for an upcoming sling load operation later this year. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9227316
    VIRIN: 250730-A-BS310-1013
    Resolution: 7764x5176
    Size: 26.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 809th MRBC loaf retrieval procedures [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

