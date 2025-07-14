809th MRBC loaf retrieval procedures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany launch an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during loaf retrieval training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2025. The purpose of the training was to increase platoon proficiency for an upcoming sling load operation later this year. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)