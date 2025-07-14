Sailors assigned to the USS John Finn conduct a beach cleanup in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250726-N-CV021-1007

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Daniel Leef, from Raleigh, North Carolina, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), picks up trash during a beach cleanup conducted during a port visit in Diego Garcia, July 26. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)