Sailors assigned to the USS John Finn conduct a beach cleanup in Diego Garcia

250726-N-CV021-1006

Sailors attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) pick up trash during a beach cleanup in Diego Garcia, July 26. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)