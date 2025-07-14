Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB T-Wall Unveiling [Image 16 of 18]

    101st CAB T-Wall Unveiling

    KUWAIT

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Command Team and unit artists unveil the brigade’s custom T-WALL mural at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 13, 2025. Created by multiple Soldiers, the mural captures the unit’s legacy and mission during their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. T-WALL artwork honors the unit’s contributions and serves as a lasting symbol of pride and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    This work, 101st CAB T-Wall Unveiling [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

