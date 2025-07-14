101st CAB T-Wall Unveiling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Command Team and unit artists unveil the brigade’s custom T-WALL mural at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, July 13, 2025. Created by multiple Soldiers, the mural captures the unit’s legacy and mission during their deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. T-WALL artwork honors the unit’s contributions and serves as a lasting symbol of pride and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)