LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 Deputy Mission Commander Royal United Kingdom marine Col. Matt Churchward speaks at Disaster Management and Women, Peace and Security Symposium in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9226735
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-DM179-1255
|Resolution:
|4628x3085
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct Disaster Management and Women, Peace and Security symposium in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Isabel Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.