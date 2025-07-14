Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct Disaster Management and Women, Peace and Security symposium in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct Disaster Management and Women, Peace and Security symposium in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Laura Gilstrap laughs with a child at a symposium for Disaster Management and Women, Peace and Security during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

    PP25; PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP; PAPUA NEW GUINEA; UK; SYMPOSIUM

