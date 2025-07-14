Medical First Responders from Partner Nations Participating in Pacific Partnership 2025 Conduct Ambulance Training in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joeseph Alvis, attached to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), center, demonstrates how to preform CPR with Papua New Guinea Defense Force soldiers and St. John rescue workers, in Igam Barracks, in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)